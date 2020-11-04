NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An Election Day road rage incident between two drivers in Montgomery County got a lot of attention on social media.
Officers responded outside of the Marriott Hotel voting site on Executive Boulevard in North Bethesda. Investigation revealed that a driver threw an object at a vehicle bearing a Trump flag.
A tweet suggesting the incident was politically motivated sparked a lot of attention, but soon after, police put out a statement saying “The driver’s actions were not politically motivated and not ‘voter intimidation’ as many have indicated on Twitter.”
The driver who threw the object was cited for the incident.
- Montgomery County voters in favor of additional council seats
- Florida voters raise minimum wage to $15
- Second stimulus checks: GOP leadership optimistic on post-election relief deal
- Amid election craziness, Ken Pomeroy releases college basketball rankings — and Mountaineers rank high
- Police: Road Rage incident “not politically motivated”
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App