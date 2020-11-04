Police: Road Rage incident “not politically motivated”

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An Election Day road rage incident between two drivers in Montgomery County got a lot of attention on social media.

Officers responded outside of the Marriott Hotel voting site on Executive Boulevard in North Bethesda.  Investigation revealed that a driver threw an object at a vehicle bearing a Trump flag.

A tweet suggesting the incident was politically motivated sparked a lot of attention, but soon after, police put out a statement saying “The driver’s actions were not politically motivated and not ‘voter intimidation’ as many have indicated on Twitter.”

The driver who threw the object was cited for the incident.

