Police: Road Rage incident “not politically motivated”

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An Election Day road rage incident between two drivers in Montgomery County got a lot of attention on social media.

Officers responded outside of the Marriott Hotel voting site on Executive Boulevard in North Bethesda. Investigation revealed that a driver threw an object at a vehicle bearing a Trump flag.

A tweet suggesting the incident was politically motivated sparked a lot of attention, but soon after, police put out a statement saying “The driver’s actions were not politically motivated and not ‘voter intimidation’ as many have indicated on Twitter.”

We are aware of the incident in the area of the 5900 block of Executive Blvd. It is related to a "road rage" incident where a driver threw an object at a truck bearing a Trump flag. The offending driver was cited appropriately. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 3, 2020

The driver who threw the object was cited for the incident.