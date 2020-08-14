Police response closes neighborhood road in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Several police cars were called to Andover Lane in the City of Frederick Friday evening. Two crime scene unit vehicles and at least two other patrol cars were on scene as of 7:30 p.m.
Applecreek Road off of Andover Lane is blocked by crime scene tape and police vehicles.
WDVM has reached out to Frederick Police for more information about what happened.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in. Stay with LocalDVM.com for the latest.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Washington Linebackers: Davis talks Foster return
- A few showers may drop an inch of rain
- Clouds continue to bring “cooler” weather for the weekend
- UPDATE: Overwhelming response to boy’s search for a family, ‘I hope one of y’all pick me’
- Over $470k donated after North Carolina boy fatally shot at point-blank range while playing
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App