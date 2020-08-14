Police response closes neighborhood road in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Several police cars were called to Andover Lane in the City of Frederick Friday evening. Two crime scene unit vehicles and at least two other patrol cars were on scene as of 7:30 p.m.

Applecreek Road off of Andover Lane is blocked by crime scene tape and police vehicles.

WDVM has reached out to Frederick Police for more information about what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in. Stay with LocalDVM.com for the latest.

