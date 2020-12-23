Police release video of an armed robbery in downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of an adult male in downtown Silver Spring on Friday, December 18 at approximately 6:53 p.m.

According to officials, the victim was adding money to a parking meter at the public parking garage located at 8110 Fenton Street when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect is described as a short, heavyset black male in his late 20s to early 30s. Officials say the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his wallet. The victim did not have his wallet so the suspect demanded the victim’s cell phone and its passcode instead, officials say. Officials say the suspect threatened to kill the victim multiple times during the robbery, the suspect was last seen entering the driver’s seat of a dark color SUV.

The Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect pictured in the video and is asking anyone with information to come forward to investigators.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app. Officials will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.