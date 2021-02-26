Police release surveillance video of suspect stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the burglary of the TG Jewelers in the Ellsworth Place Mall on Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday, February 13.

According to officials, the suspect stole approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry. Officials have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this suspect or incident contact the Silver Spring Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

