Police release surveillance footage of Silver Spring bank robbery suspect

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police have released video footage, hoping to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Silver Spring.

Police responded on Tuesday, November 17 around 1:25 p.m. where the suspect reportedly entered a TD bank located at 8661 Colesville Road.

Police report the individual approached a teller, demanded money, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“So he just approached the teller, stated his intention which was robbing the bank. He got the cash and then fled from the bank,” Public Information Officer Rebecca Innocenti said. “The last they saw him, he was running from the bank on foot, they did not see a vehicle.”

Anyone with any information on this robbery is encouraged to contact Montgomery County Police.