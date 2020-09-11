Police release footage of suspects stealing, throwing away political signs

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Police Department released security footage Friday of a robbery that happened earlier this year, showing suspects throwing away political signs in Silver Spring.

The incident happened on May 21 with the footage only being released in September as detectives have reportedly exhausted other leads and are looking for help from the community.

The suspects can be seen in the footage at the Wheaton Library, folding and throwing away political campaign signs and voter education signs.

MCPD Public Information Officer Rebecca Innoceni said the suspects might face charges of theft and/or malicious destruction of property.

“As the national election comes up in November, we are concerned that more of these incidents may occur,” Innocents said. “[We] want people to know that in certain instances like this one, they can be charged with a crime.”

A couple of the signs seen in the footage belonged to the Marylin Pierre Campaign. Pierre is an attorney who’s running to be the county’s next circuit judge

