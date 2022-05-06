DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) has released a video of the shooting that happened on Wednesday.

A dark van and a second dark car can be seen parking in the street near a group of people hanging out in the video. Before escaping, multiple occupants of those vehicles open fire on the group. A dog that was nearby was killed in the shooting, and two kids were injured.

“Opening fire on a group of children and teens with absolutely no concern for their lives is unconscionable. I assure this community and all residents of Prince George’s County that my detectives are working around the clock to find and arrest the shooters before they can cause even more harm,” said Major Trevel Watson, commander with Westphalia Division VIII.

The reason for the shooting is still being investigated. If anyone has information, they are asked to call 301-516-5201.