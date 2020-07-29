Correctional recruits can get college credit from Hagerstown Community College

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College is offering more educational opportunities.

The Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions signed an agreement with Hagerstown Community College that will offer up to 18 college credits toward a degree, for recruits who successfully complete the correctional training academy.

The agreement allows recruits to not only work in the correctional field, but it also gives them an opportunity to obtain an Associate degree and further their education.

Both corporations hope that the prospect of college credits will put more people interested in criminal justice in college, and aid with recruitment to fill the frontline positions in the three state correctional facilities located in Hagerstown.







“This is an incredible day for us, we’re very appreciative of this collaboration with Hagerstown Community College. It’s an extension of what we’re doing here in the community, providing this professional opportunity and recognition of professional correctional education,” said Robert Green, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Organizers of the program hope this will allow recruits to expand their educational freedom and build a greater foundation for future participants.

