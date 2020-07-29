Correctional recruits can get college credit from Hagerstown Community College

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College is offering more educational opportunities.
The Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions signed an agreement with Hagerstown Community College that will offer up to 18 college credits toward a degree, for recruits who successfully complete the correctional training academy.
The agreement allows recruits to not only work in the correctional field, but it also gives them an opportunity to obtain an Associate degree and further their education.
Both corporations hope that the prospect of college credits will put more people interested in criminal justice in college, and aid with recruitment to fill the frontline positions in the three state correctional facilities located in Hagerstown.
“This is an incredible day for us, we’re very appreciative of this collaboration with Hagerstown Community College. It’s an extension of what we’re doing here in the community, providing this professional opportunity and recognition of professional correctional education,” said Robert Green, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Organizers of the program hope this will allow recruits to expand their educational freedom and build a greater foundation for future participants.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Gov. Justice attributes Mercer County nursing home outbreak (2 dead, 42 positive) to Myrtle Beach
- These false reports on COVID-19 are proving highly contagious
- 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ohio home: ‘My heart is broken for this family,’ mayor says
- Temperatures continue to stay above normal along the I-270 corridor
- Vanessa Guillen murder prompts lawmakers to discuss what more can be done for sexual assault victims in U.S. Army
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App