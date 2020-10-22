Police parade hosted for girl who donated goodie bags to police stations

She was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her community service.

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) — Dozens of police cars entered a Rockville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to hold a parade for a 10-year-old girl who delivered food and goodie bags to their police station.

Daija Martin had recently seen a video on social media of people giving food and goodie bags to police, and she said she wanted to do the same.

“So I decided to go to police departments instead and give them food,” Martin said. “Like give them treats and give them my favorite snacks.”

As a way of saying thank you, officers organized a parade through martin’s neighborhood and presented her with a certificate of appreciation for her community service.

“Thank you so much for thinking of us,” MCPD Officer Tara Bond said to Martin. “It made not only my day but my year, so thank you.”

Daija’s mother Dana Martin said she was surprised when she heard back from Rockville Police about the parade and knew her daughter would love to see them express their gratitude.

“Tthey just keep giving back which just makes her want to do more and more,” Martin said. “So she said her next project will be P.G. County after we leave Montgomery county.”

Daija Martin said she wants to one day become president, but in the meantime said she would continue to donate goodie bags to police as well as local fire stations.