Update: 17-year-old arrested in Hagerstown parking garage incident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown police arrested a 17-year-old suspect after they said he was witnessed waving a gun on the second story of a parking garage at King St and East Antietam St on Tuesday evening.

Officer Heather Aleshire said police were doing routine surveillance when they saw the teen and surrounded the area. Police said the suspect was being cooperative as police communicated with him from outside.

Multiple officers were on the scene, as seen in WDVM’s Facebook Live below. Aleshire said they were not sure at the time how many people were in the parking garage. Police only arrested one suspect, but recovered two handguns. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Authorities are at the parking garage between King Street and East Antietam Street, where they believe and armed person is inside. The area is closed to the public.

