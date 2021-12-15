Police on scene of fatal shooting in Suitland

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 2500 block of Darel Drive at the Park Greene Apartments in Suitland Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary investigation, around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. On the scene, police found an adult male outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe this was not a random act of crime. PGPD is asking anyone with relevant information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

