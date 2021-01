SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – A police officer was struck by a vehicle on Fairland Road and Old Columbia Pike according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

MCFRS Spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted Wednesday evening an officer had been struck and pinned between two cars.

They reported the officer was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Fairland Rd & Old Columbia Pike, Collision, police officer struck by vehicle, pinned between two cars, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting Pri2 trauma, NLT, some lanes blocked, @mcfrs M715, PE715, RS715, C715 on scene — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 7, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.