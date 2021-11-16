Police: Music teacher arrested for sexual abuse charges against minors

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A music teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland has been arrested after he tried to flee the country after he was charged for allegedly sexually abusing two of his students.

Priyant Sundas, 30, on more than one occasion, engaged in sexual contact with more than one student during private music lessons at Chevy Chase Arts Academy.

Sundas started working there in October 2020. Prior to that, he was a music teacher in Northern Virginia.

He was arrested at JFK International Airport in New York where he was trying to board a flight. Detectives are concerned Sundas may have sexually assaulted other victims.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by him is asked to call the Special Victims Investigation Division at 240-773-5400.