GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — Police released more details about the officer-involved shooting that left one man injured in Greenbelt on May 2. The body-worn camera footage will be shown to the media on May 11.

Police were responding to Plateau Place for the report of a suicidal man when officers fired at the man. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable and non-critical condition.

Officials said that the investigation reveals that as the two responding officers approached the man, they saw that he had a knife with “an approximately 6-inch blade” in his hand. They told him to drop the knife, but the man started to approach the officers and raised the knife.

Police said that the whole incident took place over the course of around 21 seconds. A total of 10 shots were fired, with each officer firing five rounds.

The two officers — Acting Sergeant Troy Arnold and Officer Eric Thomas — have both been placed on paid administrative leave.

Arnold was hired in August of 2014, and Thomas was hired in February of 2021.

The Prince George’s Police Department is continuing to lead the investigation. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Unit declined the case due to the nature of the victim’s injuries.