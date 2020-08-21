Police: man killed, another hospitalized in Germantown shooting

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a double shooting. A 22-year-old man was killed. A 19-year-old man was in serious condition, as of Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 11:43 p.m. Thursday to the 18800 block of Bent Willow Circle where they found two men inside the home. Both had been shot, according to police.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded and brought both victims to a local hospital.

The 22-year-old victim has been identified as Keyon Hebron. Police say he died from injuries after he was brought to the hospital. The other man who was shot has not yet been identified.

Public Information Officer Rick Goodale said detectives are interviewing witnesses, but no suspects have been identified and no arrest have been made.

“We’re asking anybody who may have been in the area, may have seen anything, may have heard anything, or may have any info on this homicide and double shooting to please call our detectives,” Goodale said.

Goodale said anyone with information regarding incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

