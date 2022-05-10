MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say robbed a McDonald’s in Silver Spring last week at knifepoint.

Police say on Thursday, May 5th a man caught on surveillance video robbed the Mcdonald’s on Colesville Road. According to detectives, the man became irate while waiting in line, then pulled out a knife and jumped over the counter demanding money from the register.

The man caught on camera then removed the register drawer, pried it open with the knife, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. WDVM spoke to an employee who does not want to be identified out of fear the man will return. At the time of the robbery, she was behind the cash register and ran to the kitchen area.

“I’m scared to return to work because I was right in front of him and he looked at me,” said the employee. “I still feel scared because he may return.”

Detective Charles Horwitz says what is so disturbing about this robbery is that it happened during peak lunch hours in a busy area of Silver Spring. He also says in his 3 years of investigating robberies, he hasn’t seen surveillance video this clear of a suspect so is sure someone recognizes the suspect and asks the public to call the police.

“I don’t want him to think that he can come into Downtown Silver Spring and get away with doing something like this so brazen,” said Detective Horwitz. “It just kind of gets to me personally that you could just come in here in the middle of the day not wearing a mask, and just terrify all these people in here just working hard and then getting their lunch and think you can just get away with it.”

Anyone with information about this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.