Police locate vehicle involved in Wheaton fatal hit-and-run

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police has released new information about the fatal hit and run that happened last month in Wheaton, Maryland.

MCPD say they have found the car involved in the accident that left a 59-year-old woman dead on Jan. 17, at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Avenue.

Evidence on the scene determined that the vehicle that struck and killed 59-year-old Luz Marina Roa as the light blue Volkswagen Passat that was located in Washington D.C.

Police say that have obtained a statement from the driver of this vehicle who has been released pending charges from the State’s Attorney’s office. The vehicle has been recovered and is being processed for evidence.

The State’s Attorney’s office will determine the charges for the driver when the investigation is complete.