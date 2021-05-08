Police: Jefferson man stabbed after argument

JEFFERSON, Md (WDVM) – One person is hospitalized, and another is in jail after a verbal altercation turned physical in Jefferson, according to the Frederick County Sherriff’s Office.

At 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Lewis Mill Court to find Kyle Burdette of Brunswick, with injuries to the head and Cole Zittle of Jefferson, with a stab wound to the stomach.

Both were transported by air to Baltimore Shock Trauma and DC MedStar.

Police say Zittle is in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

After treatment, Burdette was released for questioning and later arrested based on information learned during the investigation. He was transported to Frederick Adult Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault.