Police investigating two fatal crashes in Montgomery Co.

In 2021, 25 people died so far in traffic collisions in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It was a deadly night on the roadways in Montgomery County; two people died in two separate crashes Monday night.

The first crash happened around 9 p.m., when a 52-year-old woman was struck and killed on Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Drive. Police said the pedestrian died on the scene as a result of her injuries. The driver stayed there throughout the resopnse.

“Right now the investigation does not make it clear whether or not she was in the crosswalk,” said Shiera Goff, Montgomery County Police Department public information office.

Just an hour later, a 28-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle and another car collided at the intersection of Crabbs Branch Road And Indian Hill Drive in Derwood. Both are open and active investigations.

This year, 25 people died in traffic collisions – pedestrians and motorcyclists are included.