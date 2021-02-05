Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of man found behind building in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say a man’s body was found behind a building in Gaithersburg Thursday afternoon.

Police say a caller reported seeing a person on the ground on the 15700 block of Shady Grove Road around 3 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found a man’s body with trauma to his upper body.

The block of Shady Grove Road, near the I270 on ramp, is a high-traffic area home to a Carvana tower, Red Lobster, Bowlmor Lanes, Home Depot, Nordstrom Rack, and Best Buy.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.