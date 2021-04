FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police say they have received multiple reports of firearm discharges in the past few weeks in Downtown Frederick around W. 6th street. There have been no reports of injuries, police say.

Police say they are investigating the incidents and have increased patrols in the area on all shifts. Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD by calling 301-600-TIPS or by sending an email directly at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org