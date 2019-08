WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) -- Citizens of Washington County gathered at the Fletcher Branch of the Washington County Public Library to discuss the current outlook of education in the area.

Hosted by the Citizens Against Partisanship Political Action Committee (CAP PAC), the panel featured speakers from the WCPS Education Foundation and from OnTrack Washington County. The discussion included the changes in education requirements for careers, the opportunities provided for children, and how funding should be prioritized.