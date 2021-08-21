Police investigating multi-victim shooting in Prince George’s County

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WDVM) — The Seat Pleasant Police Department is investigating a multi-victim shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the 6300-block of Central Avenue in the Addison Plaza Shopping Center for a report of a shooting. Investigators believe this was a shootout as bullet casings were found in multiple locations. Police do not know how many guns were involved but have recovered one gun from the scene of the incident.

D.T. Harris, Deputy Chief of Police of the Seat Pleasant Police Department, says there were four victims of this shooting; two adult males and two adolescent males between the ages of 14 and 15-years old.

One of the adult male victims sustained a gunshot to the upper back and was transported to an area hospital. The other adult male victim was later located in Washington D.C. on Dix Street NE and is also being treated at an area hospital. The two juvenile victims left the scene and walked into an area hospital to receive treatment.

Deputy Chief Harris says all four victims are in critical but non-life-threatening condition.

The Seat Pleasant Police Department is also being assisted by the Prince George’s County Police Department but has not yet been able to identify a motive for the shooting.