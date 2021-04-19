Police investigating Gaithersburg shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg Police say they are investigating a shooting that injured one man Sunday morning.

Police reported around 1:30 a.m. to Antijitos restaurant at 12 East Diamond Avenue for reports of shots fired, but police say they found no evidence. Around 2 a.m., police reported to a possible shooting victim at a local hospital.

Police say the victim reported that they were shot in the parking lot of Antijitos restaurant. Police returned to the scene and found evidence to support the shooting happened.

The victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact Gaithersburg Police – Investigative Section at 301-258-6400.