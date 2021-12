DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing at the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway Wednesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to the listed area for a call of a stabbing. Once on the scene, officers found an adult male outside suffering from numerous stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with relevant information to call1-866-411-TIPS