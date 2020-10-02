Police investigating fatal shooting in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in College Park.
Shortly after 5 pm yesterday officers responded to the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road that’s when they found a male victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short while later.
Police are still investigating and do not believe the shooting was random.
