FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they are investigating an early Monday morning crash that killed one person.

Police say they reported to Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road around 5:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident with one occupant in the car. There are no details about the identity of the victim or how the crash occurred.

Officials say the Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated.