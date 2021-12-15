Police investigating armed robbery at Silver Spring 7-Eleven

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in an armed robbery that took place in a Silver Spring 7-Eleven on Dec. 10. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Police said that they responded to the 7-Eleven on the 12200 block of Tech Road around 7:25 p.m. after receiving notice of an armed robbery. They said that the man entered the business, walked behind the counter and drew a knife on the employee.

The suspect demanded money from the worker, and the worker complied. The suspect then left with the stolen money.

Police said that the suspect is “a Black male wearing a black winter jacket, a black surgical mask, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and black and blue winter gloves.” Anyone with any information is asked to call 240-773-5070.