Police investigating after two adults are found dead inside a home

Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were found dead inside a home in the Silver Spring area Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Police say investigators were called to Three Oaks Drive around 9:15 a.m. A man and a woman were found, according to investigators.

The two people have not yet been identified. Police have not yet released a cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

