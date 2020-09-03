Police investigating after two adults are found dead inside a home

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were found dead inside a home in the Silver Spring area Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Police say investigators were called to Three Oaks Drive around 9:15 a.m. A man and a woman were found, according to investigators.

The two people have not yet been identified. Police have not yet released a cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

