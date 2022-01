GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy’s body was found in Germantown.

Police said that they were first called to Grotto Lane on Monday around 3 p.m. after someone found the body. Police said that the victim is Black, and his name was not disclosed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore is still working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).