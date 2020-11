The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, Investigative Services Commander for the Hagerstown Police Department, stated that the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Mulberry Street at around 3:30 PM.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.