Police investigate vehicle collision in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a vehicle collision on Wesel blvd. after receiving a call around 11:34 am.

According to officials, a vehicle was reportedly rear-ended a tractor. Officials say three individuals were transported to the hospital for injuries. One individual was airlifted to shock trauma in Baltimore with serious life-threatening injuries, and the other two individuals were transported to Meritus Medical Center with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the road was temporarily shutdown for an hour and has since been reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

