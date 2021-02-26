Police investigate vandalism to five homes under construction in Poolesville

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the vandalism of five homes that are under construction in Poolesville.

Officials say the first vandalism took place in late January and the most recent incident occurred on February 22.

Police are asking for anyone that has any information on these incidents to contact the 1st District Investigative Section at 240-773-6084. Anonymous callers may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app.