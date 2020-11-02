Police investigate theft of ATM in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a burglary where two suspects stole an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) from the Lancaster County Dutch Market store located at 12613 Wisteria Drive.

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information provided that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this burglary is asked to call the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237. If you would like to remain anonymous you may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

