Police investigate the robbery of Glen Echo Pharmacy in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the robbery of the Glen Echo Pharmacy located at 7311 MacArthur Boulevard, on Thursday, November 12, at approximately 8:04 p.m.

According to officials, two suspects entered the building and went directly to the rear of the store where the prescription medicine is stored. The suspects then proceeded to order employees to get on the ground. Officials say one suspect started removing different medications from the shelves and put them in a duffle bag that he brought in, while the second suspect, served as a lookout and continued to order employees to remain on the ground.

Officials are offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app.