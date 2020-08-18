Police investigate the death of 2 adults in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two adults in the area of Longmeadow Road and Marsh Pike.
Officials say there is no current safety risk to the community.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Who can vote by mail? 77% of voters eligible this fall
- 3 producers exit ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ amid allegations of dysfunctional workplace
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC Day 1 Wrap
- COVID-19 in DC: Two more deaths reported, 52 people test positive
- ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter:’ New Dolly Parton mural sends message
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App