Police investigate Takoma Park vandalism of black artist’s murals

TAKOMA PARK, Md (WDVM) – Authorities are investigating the vandalism of two murals which occurred Thursday on Main Street in Takoma Park.

An unidentified woman caught on video could be seen using a razor blade to scratch the paint off of two murals created by D.C. Artist Trap Bob.

I’m livid. An artist friend of mine confronted + recorded this woman literally defacing my murals because she “doesn’t like them” and doesn’t believe I was hired to create them. How racist do you have to be to scrape black faces + names off of someone’s art? Disgusting pic.twitter.com/wC9DA9Ft1w — STONA LISA (@TRAPBOB) December 10, 2020



Laura Barclay with the Old Takoma Business Association said the vandalism seems to be racially motivated.

“We’re appalled by it,” Barclay said. “And the fact that it was specifically a black woman’s face that was scratched off, the message of social justice was scratched off, a black woman artist’s signature was scratched off. So we think it was racially motivated.”

Barclay says the city’s Arts and Humanities Division has offered to pay for the repainting of the mural and community members who have reached out wanting to see the mural restored.

Anyone with information on the person who committed this vandalism is encouraged to contact Montgomery County Park Police.