Police investigate Takoma Park machete attack

TAKOMA PARK, Md (WDVM) – Takoma Park Police are investigating an assault in which a man was attacked with a machete at a pharmacy Wednesday night.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Walgreens on University Boulevard.

The victim reportedly got in an argument with three men across the street from the pharmacy when things escalated and got violent.

The victim ran into the pharmacy with two suspects following, attacking him with the machete

“The machete did make contact with the victim,” Takoma Park Police Spokesperson Catherine Plevy said. “… But it wasn’t life threatening and the victim dod not want to go to the hospital.”

This incident is still under investigation, but police have described these suspects as three Hispanic males.

The license plate number and vehicle the vehicle the suspects fled in was also released: White Mitsubishi SUV MD #5CW8899