WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One lane on the 400 block of Guilford Avenue was closed for several hours Tuesday, after Hagerstown Police were called to investigate a suspicious package.

According to authorities, the call came in around 8:15 a.m. to the residential area. Police say there were no reported injuries.

As of now, it is not immediately clear where the package came from or what it might contain.