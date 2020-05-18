Police investigate Sunday evening shooting in downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police here are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of West Church Street Sunday evening about 6:30 p.m.

Police said the victim will survive his injuries — he is recovering at Meritus Medical Center — but gunfire in the neighborhood on a quiet Sunday evening is raising concerns.

Officer Heather Aleshire with the Hagerstown Police Department asks that anyone with any information please come forward — if they saw or heard something or if they have access to surveillance video.

