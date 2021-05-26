Police investigate string of thefts from unlocked vehiclesin Potomac area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police are investigating a string of vehicle robberies in the Potomac area – 10 cars within 24 hours.
Security camera footage spotted one group of suspects riding in a dark sedan.
Police say the suspects would check the door handles of parked cars and steal property if they were unlocked. They are looking into the possibility of these thefts being committed by the same group of suspects.
The robberies occurred in the following areas:
- 8900 block of Falls Farm Drive
- 8700 block of Cold Spring Road
- 100 block of Atwell Court
- 100 block of Cold Spring Court
- 10900 block of Bells Ridge Drive
- 1300 block of Stratton Drive (two vehicles)
- 8300 block of Fox Run
- 2500 block of Chilham Place
- 100 block of Orchard Way N