Police investigate string of thefts from unlocked vehiclesin Potomac area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police are investigating a string of vehicle robberies in the Potomac area – 10 cars within 24 hours.

Security camera footage spotted one group of suspects riding in a dark sedan.

Police say the suspects would check the door handles of parked cars and steal property if they were unlocked. They are looking into the possibility of these thefts being committed by the same group of suspects.

The robberies occurred in the following areas: