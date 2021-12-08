Police investigate Silver Spring Stabbing that left one person dead

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a stabbing in Silver spring that left one person injured and another dead.

On Tuesday, police were called out to the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring for reports of a stabbing.

Officials reported that an 18-year-old got into an altercation with another male, which left the 18-year-old with lacerations to his arms and hands.

The 18-year-old claimed to see the male running towards Fenton street, where soon after police found a 19-year-old male with stabbing injuries to his chest, who later was pronounced dead.

Police presume the 18-year-old and 19-year-old knew each other, and this was not a random act.

Police say the name of the victim will be released after the next of kin is notified.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Montgomery County police department by calling 240-773-5070.