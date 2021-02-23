Police investigate shooting at Metrorail station in Anacostia

ANACOSTIA, Md. (WDVM) — Officials report that train service is temporarily suspended between Southern Ave and Navy Yard due to a police investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
by: Sylvia MphofePosted: / Updated:
