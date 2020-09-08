Police investigate reported shots fired in Hagerstown

The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Knightsbridge Drive.

At 12:58 on Tuesday morning, the Hagerstown Police responded to reported gun shots near the Kenley Square Apartment complex.

Lieutenant Fetchu of the Hagerstown Police confirmed that one vehicle and one residence were shot and the police have recovered three shell casings.

HPD received a second call about this incident at around 9 AM when a resident reported bullet holes in their vehicle.

Justin Rodgers was leaving his residence on the 600 block of Knightsbridge Drive when he stepped on glass outside of his door at around 9 AM. He had not been awake when the shooting occurred. It was when he returned that officers informed him that the light on his front steps had been shot.

There are no reported injuries from the incident but eyewitnesses say that they heard multiple gun shots followed by car tires screeching as it presumably left the scene.

Christina Brown also lives on the 600 block of Knightsbridge Drive and heard the gunshots but believed it was her young son who was supposed to be asleep in his bedroom. When Brown went to check on him, she found him asleep. Her daughter then emerged from her room and explained that she heard loud bangs and tires screeching.

“Then my daughter came out of her room and she’s like ‘oh my God, Mom! It woke me up. Did you hear that? It sounded like gun shots and then the screeching of tires.’ It scared me. I didn’t know what it was at first but then when she told me that, it confirmed that, you know, it was.” Christina Brown, eye witness

HPD has not yet identified any suspects and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Dustin Vogel at 301-790-3700 ext. 241.

This is a developing story and will be updated.