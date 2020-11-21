Police investigate motorcycle and vehicle accident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Officials report an accident on 15616 National Pike that involved a motorcycle and vehicle at approximately 6 pm.
Two victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The severity of the injuries have not been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Judge to Trump: Stop deporting asylum-seeking children
- Hagerstown Suns did not have their affiliation with the Washington Nationals renewed
- Martinsburg and Spring Mills football games postponed till Saturday due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Berkeley County
- Blake Hartman rushes into West Virginia high school football’s history books
- D.C. high school sports in limbo, St John’s Jonathan Scribner shares his thoughts
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App