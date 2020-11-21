Police investigate motorcycle and vehicle accident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Officials report an accident on 15616 National Pike that involved a motorcycle and vehicle at approximately 6 pm.

Two victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The severity of the injuries have not been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

