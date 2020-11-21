Police investigate motorcycle and vehicle accident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) - In an email that was sent to season ticket holders, received by WDVM, the Hagerstown Suns say the Washington Nationals did not renew their affiliation with the ball club. In the email received by WDVM, it was noted that this would end 40 years of Hagerstown Suns baseball.

Hagerstown Suns General Manager, Travis Painter, confirmed the information in the email, but did not comment further.