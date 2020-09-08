Police investigate homicide in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Monday in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Payton Marshall of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

