Police investigate Germantown doctor’s office burglary

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police Detectives have released surveillance footage this week of a suspect burglarizing a Germantown doctor’s office.

Police say on September 19th, a male suspect forced entry into the Greater Washington Advanced Podiatry office on Doctors Drive around 7:30 p.m.

MCPD’s Rick Goodale said the suspect stole various pieces of medical equipment.

“Obviously you’re not going to take this stuff to a pawn shop, but maybe whatever he took, he thought he might get some dollar amount for selling it on the street,” Goodale said.

Goodale said anyone with information on this burglary should contact Montgomery County Police. Crime solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.