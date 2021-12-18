Police investigate fatal shooting in Prince George’s County

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police said a man is dead after suffering from gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County.

Police said they responded to the scene on Sunday morning on the 4400 block of Rena Road in Suitland, where they located an unresponsive man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No further details have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask if you have any information about the incident to give them a call.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories