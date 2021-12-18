Police investigate fatal shooting in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police said a man is dead after suffering from gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County.

Police said they responded to the scene on Sunday morning on the 4400 block of Rena Road in Suitland, where they located an unresponsive man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

We are on the scene of a homicide in the 4400 block of Rena Road in Suitland. pic.twitter.com/7pDiVz6V2V — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 18, 2021

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No further details have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask if you have any information about the incident to give them a call.