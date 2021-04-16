Police investigate fatal shooting at Frederick hotel; Suspect at large

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Frederick hotel near Francis Scott Key Mall early Friday morning, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported to the Country Inn and Suites on Spectrum Drive at 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found one victim dead on the scene, officials say.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody, and there will be a heavy police presence in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 with reference case #21-034259.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

