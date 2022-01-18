Police investigate fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-495

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Rockville on Monday evening.

Maryland State Police (MSP) said that they first responded to I-495 around 11:10 p.m. after receiving reports about a body on the side of the road. Police said that the victim, 32-year-old Danny Junior Beckford of Washington, D.C., was walking when he was hit.

Police are not sure exactly where or when Beckford was hit, what kind of vehicle hit him or why he was walking on the road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MSP at 301-392-1231.